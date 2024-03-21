UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) were up 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.97 and last traded at $23.66. Approximately 2,711,257 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 9,853,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PATH shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of UiPath from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.44.

Get UiPath alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on UiPath

UiPath Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of -137.99 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.82.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $365,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,614.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $365,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,614.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $4,624,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 429,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,928,144.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 427,000 shares of company stock worth $9,784,110 in the last 90 days. 31.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UiPath

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in UiPath by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,084,858 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $946,028,000 after acquiring an additional 334,085 shares in the last quarter. Gerber LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at $455,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at $5,897,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in UiPath by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 159,357 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after buying an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath

(Get Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.