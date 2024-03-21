Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Benchmark raised their price objective on Ultralife from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Get Ultralife alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ultralife

Ultralife Price Performance

ULBI opened at $9.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Ultralife has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $11.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.34. The stock has a market cap of $152.13 million, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.26.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.55 million during the quarter. Ultralife had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 4.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Ultralife by 7.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ultralife by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ultralife by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Ultralife in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Ultralife by 32.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 16,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 25.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ultralife

(Get Free Report)

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.