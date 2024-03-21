Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,006 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 39.3% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 58.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,215,626 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,271,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,329 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 11.3% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 12.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $17,448,000 after acquiring an additional 9,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.67.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $249.02. 1,876,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,358,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.33. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

