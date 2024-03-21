Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $249.67.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $246.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $246.73 and its 200 day moving average is $229.33. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $258.66. The company has a market capitalization of $150.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

Insider Activity

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Union Pacific

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNP. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Union Pacific by 3.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.