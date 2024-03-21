Uniswap (UNI) Price Hits $12.08 on Exchanges

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $7.23 billion and $233.62 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for $12.08 or 0.00017977 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.57 or 0.00127360 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00009169 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001486 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000052 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,736,140 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,736,139.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 11.61448573 USD and is up 12.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 973 active market(s) with $240,962,887.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

