United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Receives $13.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.40.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNFI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

United Natural Foods Trading Up 1.5 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 10.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,040,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,847,000 after buying an additional 199,757 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $538,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 176.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 172,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 109,812 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in United Natural Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $575,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 439.4% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 71,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 58,322 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $12.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. United Natural Foods has a 1-year low of $11.38 and a 1-year high of $28.37.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Natural Foods

)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

