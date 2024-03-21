UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) were down 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $491.28 and last traded at $492.80. Approximately 891,825 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 4,139,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $494.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $551.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.33.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.5 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $507.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $518.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $453.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The firm had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.54%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 164,353 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,865,000 after buying an additional 8,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 34,297 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.