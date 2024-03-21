Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Universal Insurance stock opened at $19.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.96 and its 200-day moving average is $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Universal Insurance has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $21.75. The company has a market cap of $571.87 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.83.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $375.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.12 million. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 18.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that Universal Insurance will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

In other news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $390,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,191,390 shares in the company, valued at $23,267,846.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth $7,935,000. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in Universal Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $4,929,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Insurance by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,702,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,201,000 after buying an additional 404,446 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in Universal Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,387,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 28.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,173,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,831,000 after buying an additional 263,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

