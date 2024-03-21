UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Insider Mark Schoenberg Sells 12,000 Shares

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) insider Mark Schoenberg sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $168,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,959,089.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark Schoenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 31st, Mark Schoenberg sold 3,789 shares of UroGen Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $59,638.86.

UroGen Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:URGN traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,816. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.83. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $24.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma ( NASDAQ:URGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $23.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in UroGen Pharma by 2.0% during the second quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in UroGen Pharma by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in UroGen Pharma by 1.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 86,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in UroGen Pharma by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in UroGen Pharma by 3.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

URGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of UroGen Pharma in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on UroGen Pharma from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

