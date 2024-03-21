Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 20th

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.088 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.
Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Up 3.3 %
NASDAQ BTF opened at $20.57 on Thursday. Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $9.33 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.93.
Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile
