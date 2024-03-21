Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 20th

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.088 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ BTF opened at $20.57 on Thursday. Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $9.33 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.93.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BTF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund portfolio includes CME Bitcoin Futures, treasuries, corporate bonds, and cash, and does not have direct exposure to bitcoin. BTF was launched on Oct 21, 2021 and is managed by Valkyrie.

