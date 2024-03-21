Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Trading Up 5.4%

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.22 and last traded at $8.19. Approximately 923,946 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 6,443,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $449.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.49 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 46.32%.

Insider Activity at Valley National Bancorp

In other news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 49,715 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $406,668.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 545,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,460,136.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valley National Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,869,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374,624 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2,232.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,936,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725,214 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,734,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 14.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,116,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 92.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,415,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,297 shares during the period. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

