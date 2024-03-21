Vanadiumcorp Resource (CVE:VRB) Shares Down 10%

Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc (CVE:VRB – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 10% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 294,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 327% from the average daily volume of 68,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Vanadiumcorp Resource Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanadiumcorp Resource (CVE:VRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Vanadiumcorp Resource

VanadiumCorp has developed a new technology to produce reusable vanadium electrolyte directly and sustainably from virtually any source for perpetual use in vanadium batteries. Jointly developed with Electrochem Technologies and Materials Inc “VEPT” eliminates the carbon footprint and high cost associated with global vanadium supply.

