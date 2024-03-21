VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Purchased by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 58.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 40,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 33,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $30.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,373,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,549,055. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $25.62 and a 52-week high of $36.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.78.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.