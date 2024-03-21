VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) is Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Fortress Wealth Group LLC raised its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,102 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up about 4.3% of Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $7,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 105.1% during the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:MOAT traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.68. The stock had a trading volume of 803,746 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

