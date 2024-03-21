VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Purchased by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 108.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,120 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for about 1.6% of RDA Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $4,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,783,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,029 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,504,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,451,000 after purchasing an additional 418,536 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,239,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,905,000 after purchasing an additional 296,676 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,106,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,746,000 after purchasing an additional 40,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,016,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,957,000 after purchasing an additional 238,387 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:MOAT traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.68. 803,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

