VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Trading Down 1.9%

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $212.82 and last traded at $214.20. Approximately 3,925,893 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 9,097,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $218.28.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 2.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.73.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Semiconductor ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMH. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,176,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 190.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 12,834 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.