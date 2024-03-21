VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Trading Up 3.2%

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $228.58 and last traded at $228.42. 3,649,140 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 9,122,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $221.29.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $202.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Semiconductor ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,553,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,198,000 after acquiring an additional 970,943 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,610,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,122,000 after buying an additional 630,000 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $105,273,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 732,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,948,000 after buying an additional 371,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,974,000 after buying an additional 356,057 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

