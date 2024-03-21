Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $318.91

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $318.91 and last traded at $318.76, with a volume of 6672 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $315.98.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $304.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 241.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 714,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,394,000 after buying an additional 504,865 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 18.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 596,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,851,000 after acquiring an additional 94,908 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 432,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,984,000 after buying an additional 11,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,512,000 after buying an additional 239,479 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

