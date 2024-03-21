Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $174.62

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $174.62 and last traded at $174.52, with a volume of 18608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.53.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

