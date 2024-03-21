Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VWO stock opened at $42.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.14. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $43.10.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

