Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Position Lessened by Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,783 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 11.4% of Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $22,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO traded up $2.02 on Thursday, hitting $247.56. The company had a trading volume of 318,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,211. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $248.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

