Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 288,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,788 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $13,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

VMBS stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.46. The stock had a trading volume of 356,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,316. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $42.06 and a 1-year high of $47.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.83.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.1453 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

