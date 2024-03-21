Vanguard Russell 1000 Value to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NASDAQ:VONV)

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.335 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Up 0.8 %

VONV opened at $77.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.38. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 12-month low of $62.92 and a 12-month high of $77.52.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VONV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 106,225.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,697,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,917,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691,163 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,562,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,333,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,919,000 after buying an additional 395,351 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 4th quarter valued at $28,565,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1,249.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 255,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,039,000 after buying an additional 236,956 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

