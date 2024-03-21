Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (VONV) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.335 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value stock opened at $77.50 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a fifty-two week low of $62.92 and a fifty-two week high of $77.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.38. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1,148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000.

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

