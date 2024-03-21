Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.174 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

VTWO stock opened at $83.47 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $65.39 and a 1-year high of $84.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTWO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 62.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,239,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858,233 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 14,160.1% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 561,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,508,000 after purchasing an additional 558,050 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 32.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,996,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,970,000 after purchasing an additional 483,955 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 173.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 594,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,881,000 after purchasing an additional 377,465 shares during the period. Finally, Main Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 5,235.4% in the fourth quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 310,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,855,000 after purchasing an additional 304,751 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.