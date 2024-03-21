Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.346 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

VTWV stock opened at $136.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $823.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.60 and its 200 day moving average is $126.45. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $109.96 and a 52 week high of $139.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 321.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000.

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

