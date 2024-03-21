Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.66 (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.664 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTHR opened at $232.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.00. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $174.57 and a one year high of $232.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 115,697.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,431,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,115,800,000 after purchasing an additional 41,395,371 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 127.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 487,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,423,000 after purchasing an additional 273,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 504.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 233,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,764,000 after purchasing an additional 194,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,549,000 after buying an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,846,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

