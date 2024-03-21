Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $224.36 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $226.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $214.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.55.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

