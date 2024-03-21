Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 15.7% of Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $481.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,399,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,222,344. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $357.72 and a 52 week high of $483.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $457.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $427.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

