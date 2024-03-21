Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Stock Position Boosted by Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises about 3.4% of Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $4,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Falcon Wealth Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

VXUS stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.29. 2,321,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,397,997. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $60.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.02. The company has a market capitalization of $65.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.223 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

