Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) PT Raised to $34.00

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $21.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 26.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on VERA. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Vera Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vera Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.14.

NASDAQ:VERA opened at $46.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.11. Vera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $50.78. The company has a quick ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In related news, Director Maha Katabi purchased 161,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,628,446 shares in the company, valued at $112,481,826. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vera Therapeutics news, Director Maha Katabi bought 161,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,628,446 shares in the company, valued at $112,481,826. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp sold 1,050,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $18,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 964.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 64,968 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $668,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,870,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 470.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 47,322 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $317,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis.

