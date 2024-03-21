Verasity Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $119.16 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar. One Verasity token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $119.16 million and approximately $23.64 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Verasity alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001490 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003330 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000039 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,249,906,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,249,906,818 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.