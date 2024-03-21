Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stake Lessened by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 56.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 44,053 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Ossiam boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 658.6% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,361,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $50,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,766 shares during the last quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 173.7% during the third quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 652,169 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $21,137,000 after acquiring an additional 413,869 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 127,632 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.2% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,757 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $306,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,522,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,234,795. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $43.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 96.38%.

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $979,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,200.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

