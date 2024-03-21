Vertiv Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 35,734 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 82% compared to the average daily volume of 19,662 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Vertiv from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.38.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRT

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Vertiv

In other news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $4,004,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $4,004,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $21,507,207.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,641,311.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,886,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,855,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,018,000 after buying an additional 226,716 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Up 7.8 %

Shares of NYSE VRT traded up $6.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.89. 5,264,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,349,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 70.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.97. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $84.75.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vertiv will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 8.47%.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.