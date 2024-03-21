Vest Financial LLC Acquires 28,609 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,609 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $13,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in NetApp in the third quarter worth $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NetApp in the first quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in NetApp by 40.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 490 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp in the third quarter worth $38,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTAP stock opened at $105.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.39. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.81 and a 1 year high of $112.48.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 109.49% and a net margin of 15.21%. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $75,141.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,547.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $770,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,660,024.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $75,141.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,856 shares in the company, valued at $936,547.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,416. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Argus raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen increased their price target on NetApp from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.94.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

