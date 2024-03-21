Vest Financial LLC Acquires 63,192 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,192 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $12,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 55,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 30,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 8,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management increased its holdings in Bank of America by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 8,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC opened at $36.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.96. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $36.91.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,002.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.65.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

