Vest Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,733 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 298.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1,268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.76.

Oracle Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $130.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.24. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $87.44 and a 52-week high of $130.69.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

