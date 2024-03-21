Vest Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 384,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,520 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $12,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQH. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Equitable by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Equitable by 3.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Equitable by 3.5% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Equitable by 1.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitable Stock Performance

Shares of EQH opened at $36.45 on Thursday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.89 and a 1 year high of $36.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.75 and a 200-day moving average of $30.96. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.41.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is 26.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nick Lane sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $322,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,132 shares in the company, valued at $4,976,922.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Equitable news, insider Nick Lane sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $322,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,976,922.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $1,942,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 619,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,063,457.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,938 shares of company stock worth $8,400,472 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EQH shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Equitable from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Equitable Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Further Reading

