Vest Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,339 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Omnicom Group worth $12,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 27.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 81,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after buying an additional 17,251 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $503,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 644.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,579,000 after buying an additional 352,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $929,000. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $43,936.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $94.26 on Thursday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.52 and a 200 day moving average of $82.81. The company has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.22.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

