Vest Financial LLC Buys 10,254 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Vest Financial LLC increased its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,254 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC owned 0.09% of Snap-on worth $13,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Snap-on by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total value of $6,759,804.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,420,264.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total value of $6,759,804.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,420,264.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total transaction of $416,020.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,113,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,099 shares of company stock valued at $13,605,565. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $291.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $282.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.98. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $226.68 and a one year high of $297.61.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.00.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

