Vest Financial LLC Buys New Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in ITT by 3.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in ITT by 1.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

ITT Price Performance

ITT stock opened at $131.15 on Thursday. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.82 and a 1 year high of $131.36. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.70 and a 200 day moving average of $111.49.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.34. The firm had revenue of $829.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.38 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report).

