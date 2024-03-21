Vest Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Vest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 400,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,746,000 after buying an additional 20,420 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the 3rd quarter valued at about $435,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the 3rd quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marcus & Millichap news, COO John David Parker sold 9,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $318,976.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,304.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO John David Parker sold 9,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $318,976.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,304.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard D. Matricaria sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $316,540.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,838.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of MMI opened at $32.32 on Thursday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.81 and a fifty-two week high of $44.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.61.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. Marcus & Millichap had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $166.24 million during the quarter.

Marcus & Millichap Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio is currently -56.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

About Marcus & Millichap

(Free Report)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing, as well as capital markets.

Featured Stories

