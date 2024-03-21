Vest Financial LLC Invests $252,000 in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Vest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 744 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 246,828 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,109,000 after acquiring an additional 15,692 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,462 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,080,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,439 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,044 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alpha Metallurgical Resources

In other news, insider Daniel E. Horn sold 100 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.29, for a total transaction of $36,029.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,193.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, Director David J. Stetson sold 4,502 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total value of $1,747,946.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,805,579.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel E. Horn sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.29, for a total value of $36,029.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,193.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,971 shares of company stock valued at $55,479,986. 15.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Up 1.2 %

AMR opened at $328.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $373.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.81. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.72 and a 12-month high of $452.00.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The energy company reported $12.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $4.10. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $959.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $13.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 37.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

