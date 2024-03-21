Vest Financial LLC Invests $256,000 in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,808 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCS. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Century Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Century Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Century Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CCS opened at $89.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.71. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $95.07.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.91 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 11.57%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This is an increase from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.92%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCS. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Century Communities from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Century Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

