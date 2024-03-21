Vest Financial LLC Invests $348,000 in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,812 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 92.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 74.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 2,224.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on JNPR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.58.

Juniper Networks Stock Up 0.1 %

JNPR stock opened at $36.87 on Thursday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $38.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.10 and its 200-day moving average is $31.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.98.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $162,735.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 857,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,106,977.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $162,735.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 857,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,106,977.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,173 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $190,262.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,323.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 221,800 shares of company stock worth $8,122,949. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

