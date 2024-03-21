Vest Financial LLC Makes New $246,000 Investment in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cactus by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,370,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,853,000 after purchasing an additional 23,018 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $464,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cactus in the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus in the third quarter worth about $1,690,000. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WHD shares. Benchmark lowered shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Cactus from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cactus

In related news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 1,700 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $78,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cactus news, CEO Scott Bender sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total transaction of $3,571,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Marsh sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $78,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WHD opened at $48.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.17. Cactus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.66.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Cactus had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $274.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.82%.

Cactus Profile

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

