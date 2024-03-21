Vest Financial LLC Purchases 50,560 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 379,462 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,560 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Citizens Financial Group worth $12,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CFG opened at $35.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.36. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $35.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.39 and its 200 day moving average is $29.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.26). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.02%.

In related news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 4,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $151,198.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CFG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

