Vest Financial LLC Takes Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2024

Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEXFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in IDEX by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,802,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,687,772,000 after purchasing an additional 53,138 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,269,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,628,000 after purchasing an additional 306,008 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in IDEX by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,660,000 after purchasing an additional 117,605 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in IDEX by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,993,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,437,000 after acquiring an additional 64,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $240.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.05. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $183.76 and a 12 month high of $242.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $225.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.97.

IDEX (NYSE:IEXGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. IDEX had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $788.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IEX. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.56.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

