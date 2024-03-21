Vest Financial LLC Takes Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Vest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 567 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Watsco by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,325,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,013,220,000 after purchasing an additional 14,122 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,670,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $531,577,000 after buying an additional 32,734 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 105,561.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $372,616,000 after buying an additional 1,492,636 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,310,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,973,000 after buying an additional 9,201 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,127,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $343,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Watsco from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $387.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.00.

Watsco Stock Performance

Shares of WSO stock opened at $423.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.36. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $290.74 and a one year high of $433.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $396.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $388.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.89.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were paid a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 71.74%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Articles

