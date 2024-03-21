Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) rose 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $65.42 and last traded at $65.38. Approximately 1,022,801 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 6,544,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VKTX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $37.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $32.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics Stock Up 1.0 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.22.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Viking Therapeutics

In other Viking Therapeutics news, CEO Brian Lian sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $838,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,264,882 shares in the company, valued at $54,243,923.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian Lian sold 35,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $838,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,264,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,243,923.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $691,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 374,079 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,653. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 560,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 217,827 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 924.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 74,085 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 73.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 359,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 151,826 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 48.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 89,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 29,319 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.